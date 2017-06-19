Hip Hop group SDC release “Palm wine music Vol. 1” EP – Pulse Nigeria
|
|
Hip Hop group SDC release "Palm wine music Vol. 1" EP
Talented Hip Hop duo Show Dem Camp comprising Ghost and Tec have released the "Palm Wine Music Vol. 1" EP. This follows their highly rated 2016 EP "Clone Wars Vol. 3 (The Recession)". Palmwine_SDC_Back play. Palmwine_SDC_Back. (SDC).
