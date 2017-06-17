Pages Navigation Menu

Hit Or Miss: Bride Goes Bald For Her Wedding

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

A proud bride who lost her hair due to a medical condition identified as alopecia stunned guest at her wedding when she showed up bald to her event. The bride who proudly rocked her bald hair on her wedding day stunned guests present adding that she enjoyed standing out from the crowd, complimented by her…

