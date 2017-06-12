Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hlaudi Motsoeneng suffers another defeat – News24

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Hlaudi Motsoeneng suffers another defeat
News24
Johannesburg – Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing, a reliable source close to the hearings told News24. Motsoeneng faced charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable …
D-Day for HlaudiIndependent Online
Motsoeneng to hear fate following SABC disciplinary hearingEyewitness News
Motsoeneng awaits disciplinary hearing rulingSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.