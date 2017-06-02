Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing to resume – News24
News24
Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing to resume
News24
He faces charges of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute, following a media briefing he held on April 19. At the last hearing, the SABC argued that Motsoeneng's behaviour warranted immediate dismissal. His lawyers argued that the SABC's parallel …
Motsoeneng disciplinary hearing resumes
