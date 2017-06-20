Hlaudi to mount SABC dismissal challenge by the end of the week – Times LIVE

Pages Navigation Menu

Hlaudi to mount SABC dismissal challenge by the end of the week
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will submit a legal challenge by the end of the week, fighting his dismissal from the public broadcaster. Hlaudi's laywer, Zola Majavu, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Hlaudi's legal team was preparing the challenge and …
It's a case of a glass half full or half emptyDaily dispatch
South Africa: With Hlaudi Gone, DA Guns for SABC's Acting CFOAllAfrica.com
Producers bear the brunt as SABC awaits a bail-outBusiness Day (registration)
Herald live
