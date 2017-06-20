Hlaudi to mount SABC dismissal challenge by the end of the week – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Hlaudi to mount SABC dismissal challenge by the end of the week
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will submit a legal challenge by the end of the week, fighting his dismissal from the public broadcaster. Hlaudi's laywer, Zola Majavu, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Hlaudi's legal team was preparing the challenge and …
