Hollandia Yoghurt Introduces Gogurt

Chi Limited, manufacturer of Hollandia Yoghurt has introduced Gogurt, popularly known as The Ajala as which it described as nourishing drink for busy people.

A statement by the company said since it was introduced into the Nigerian market, Hollandia Yoghurt has strived to keep to its brand promise of Nourishing Goodness for Every Moment. It is a feat that has seen the brand become the most preferred and generic name for drinking yoghurt amongst consumers. Of the many pack sizes available to address varying consumer needs, one pack size that has become immensely popular is the 315ml Hollandia Gogurt pack.

“Gogurt is a special pack designed for on-the-go consumption. Nicknamed ‘Ajala’ because it goes with you everywhere you go, Hollandia Yoghurt Gogurt provides an easy and convenient way for lovers of the brand to enjoy its delicious goodness, while in transit. Offering the same nourishing goodness, Hollandia Yoghurt 315ml Gogurt pack is adequate for individual consumption and is the right drink to satisfy your hunger and thirst on the go”, the company said.

According to Jennifer Dike, a nurse, “Commuting daily from my house at Egbeda to my hospital at Victoria Island means I would be constantly stuck in traffic to and fro. Spending long hours in traffic can sometimes be frustrating and challenging and requires a daily beverage companion to keep me nourished and refreshed. for the day. I had seen the Hollandia Gogurt pack with some commuters in previous transit situations but did not know what to make of it until I got a pack for myself. The product stands way above other beverages offered in transit because of its refreshing, healthy, filling and delicious taste. It is simply nourishing goodness on the go.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

