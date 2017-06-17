Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Home Affairs pending strike officially averted – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Home Affairs pending strike officially averted
Eyewitness News
After months of court battles and a looming strike, the department has finally agreed to the demands of the workers. Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Facebook. Strike · Department of Home Affairs. Email; Print …
Saturday shifts at Home Affairs no longer compulsoryJacaranda FM
Home Affairs strike suspendedEast Coast Radio

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.