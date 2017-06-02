Honeywell Marks Children Day with Orphans

Donation of products and cash worth over a million naira to orphanage homes in Lagos and Ogun States was the hallmark of activities, at the weekend, by Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, as part of programmes to mark this year’s Children Day celebration. The foremost producer of wheat based products also described the gesture as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, even as it restated its commitment to positively impact on humanity by giving back to the society through effective CSR activities. Managing Director, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, who stated this during a visit to the Homes noted that Honeywell Flour Mills will continue to support good cause in the society especially those that have direct impact on human development.

Honeywell, according to him, will continue to seize opportunities to make its impact felt in the society, listing such opportunities to include support provided through sporting events, entrepreneurship programmes, vulnerable groups, etc. “It is our own way of adding value to the people that we believe should have needs within the society, and our own way to alleviate poverty, suffering in the land,” he said.

Among beneficiaries of the latest gestures are the SOS Village, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Little Saints Orphanage and Bethesda Home for the Blind, in Lagos where the company donated its products and cash. Jaiyeola, represented by Brand Manager, Ball Foods, Mrs. Seyi John-Okoh, said “every good organisation should have a corporate social responsibility on its objectives because we cannot do anything without the people we are serving. Everything is not just about buying our products, we should also be seeing to be improving the welfare of the people we are serving. We should be giving back to the community and there are so many ways we have been doing that.”

He added: “In Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, we believe in giving back to the society we live in, giving back in our little way, to support the less privileged and needy in our society, that is in line with our own corporate social responsibility goals and objectives. So, every year, we visit selected orphanages and homes.” While showing their appreciation, the founders and administrators of the Homes were full of praises to Honeywell, commending it for the humanitarian gesture, while also asking for more support from the government, individuals and corporate organisations.

