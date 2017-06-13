Hot Gossip: Stonebwoy to marry Dentist fiancée Friday – Myjoyonline.com
Hot Gossip: Stonebwoy to marry Dentist fiancée Friday
Myjoyonline.com can confirm that award-winning Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, is set to tie the knot this Friday, June 16. The 'Go Higher' hit singer will be marrying Dr Louisa Ansong, who graduated as a dentist from the Kwame Nkrumah University of …
