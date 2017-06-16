Hot money reverses to net outflow in May – Philippine Star
|
Philippine Star
|
Hot money reverses to net outflow in May
Philippine Star
Data released by the BSP showed a net outflow of $24.35 million in May, reversing a net inflow of $72.81 million in the same month last year and the $51.49 million in April. Miguel De Guzman/File. MANILA, Philippines – More foreign portfolio …
'Hot money' slinks away on terror fears
BOP to hit $500M deficit in 2017 – BSP
PHL current account records $318M gap in Q1 2017
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!