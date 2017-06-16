Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hot money reverses to net outflow in May – Philippine Star

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Philippine Star

Hot money reverses to net outflow in May
Philippine Star
Data released by the BSP showed a net outflow of $24.35 million in May, reversing a net inflow of $72.81 million in the same month last year and the $51.49 million in April. Miguel De Guzman/File. MANILA, Philippines – More foreign portfolio
'Hot money' slinks away on terror fearsInquirer.net
BOP to hit $500M deficit in 2017 – BSPThe Manila Times
PHL current account records $318M gap in Q1 2017GMA News
BusinessWorld Online Edition –MTNV –Northbound Philippines News Online
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.