House of Rep’s Ad-Committee opposes closure of NERFUND

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

House Of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating government owned Financial Institutions in Nigeria has called for restructuring of National Economic Reconstruction Fund. Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja Tuesday, Chairman of the Committee and member representing Ihiala federal constituency of Anambra state, Hon. Emeka Anohu explained that shutting down NERFUND would be counterproductive, noting that […]

