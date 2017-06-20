House of Rep’s Ad-Committee opposes closure of NERFUND

House Of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating government owned Financial Institutions in Nigeria has called for restructuring of National Economic Reconstruction Fund. Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja Tuesday, Chairman of the Committee and member representing Ihiala federal constituency of Anambra state, Hon. Emeka Anohu explained that shutting down NERFUND would be counterproductive, noting that […]

House of Rep’s Ad-Committee opposes closure of NERFUND

