House of Reps condemn Arewa youths’ ultimatum to Igbo

The House of Representatives on Thursday condemned the ultimatum by the Coalition of Arewa Youths to Igbo to leave the Northern region by October 1. Consequently, the House urged security agencies to be on the alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order that may arise as a result of the threat. The resolution …

The post House of Reps condemn Arewa youths’ ultimatum to Igbo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

