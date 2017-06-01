Pages Navigation Menu

Reps reject bill seeking to establish South East Commission – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 1, 2017


Reps reject bill seeking to establish South East Commission
The House of Representatives, on Thursday rejected a bill seeking to establish South East Development Commission, SEDC. The bill was rejected after Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara put it to a voice vote which had a resounding shout of “nay.”.
