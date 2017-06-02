Pages Navigation Menu

House of Reps summon Minister of Finance over N17bn office equipment procurement

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has been summoned by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement over allegations that the minister used  N17 billion  for the procurement of office equipment. The lawmakers also summoned the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, and former Accountant-General of the Federation Jonah Otunla, over the transaction. The  …

