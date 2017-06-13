Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How 19-yr-old mother gagged, abandoned 2-month-old baby to die in Lagos

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A teenager, who allegedly attempted to murder her abandoned 2-month-old baby, was arrested by the Police in Lagos, yesterday. The 19-year-old nursing mother, Adebayo Ayomide, allegedly gagged the baby, dumped her in a bush in Ikorodu to die and fled to Bariga. Vanguard reports that the secondary school drop-out was impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade […]

The post How 19-yr-old mother gagged, abandoned 2-month-old baby to die in Lagos appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.