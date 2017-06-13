How 19-yr-old mother gagged, abandoned 2-month-old baby to die in Lagos

A teenager, who allegedly attempted to murder her abandoned 2-month-old baby, was arrested by the Police in Lagos, yesterday. The 19-year-old nursing mother, Adebayo Ayomide, allegedly gagged the baby, dumped her in a bush in Ikorodu to die and fled to Bariga. Vanguard reports that the secondary school drop-out was impregnated by another 19-year-old Tewogbade […]

