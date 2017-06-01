How 2 Ogun sex workers killed customer – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How 2 Ogun sex workers killed customer
Vanguard
ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested two prostitutes for allegedly killing a middle-aged man in a hotel situated in Ifo area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed …
Bird Of A feather Two commercial sex workers stab customer to death
Two sex workers arrested for killing customer
Two prostitutes arrested for stabbing customer to death [PHOTO]
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!