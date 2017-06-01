How 2 Ogun sex workers killed customer

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested two prostitutes for allegedly killing a middle-aged man in a hotel situated in Ifo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the two suspects, Kudirat Raji, known as Angela, and Esther Basiru committed the offence at the hotel in Ifo.

He said the victim, one Adeyinka Olayinka, who was supervising a construction work in his building site decided to pass the night at the hotel on the fateful day.

Oyeyemi said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim contracted Kudirat Raji to pass the night with him on an agreed amount, but the deceased reneged on their agreement, which led to an argument between them.

“While the argument was going on, Esther Basiru, who is a friend to Angela, broke a bottle and injured the deceased’s friend, who was at the scene.

“Angela also used the broken bottle to stab the deceased on the armpit, cutting one of his veins, consequent upon which he bled to death.

“The Manager of the hotel quickly alerted the Police and the DPO of Ifo Division, CSP Anthony Haruna, led his men to the scene and promptly arrested the two suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, for discrete investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.”

The post How 2 Ogun sex workers killed customer appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

