Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How 61-year-old Alfa beheaded woman seeking spiritual help for ritual

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday remanded a 61-year-old Islamic cleric, Taofeek Adams in prison for allegedly beheading a woman seeking spiritual help. Adams, who resides at Masinowe compound, Ikoga in Badagry, was charged with conspiracy and murder. Police prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione informed the court that the 61-year-old cleric […]

The post How 61-year-old Alfa beheaded woman seeking spiritual help for ritual appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.