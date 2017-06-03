How a journalist was ‘beaten to stupor inside Ebonyi govt house’ over Facebook post – TheCable
How a journalist was 'beaten to stupor inside Ebonyi govt house' over Facebook post
Charles Otu, an Ebonyi-based reporter was allegedly assaulted inside government house, Abakaliki, capital of the state, over a controversial Facebook post. Otu is said to be publisher of Conscience, a local newspaper, and also a correspondent of …
