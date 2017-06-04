How Air Force “ll remember its fallen heroes-Abubakar

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-CHIEF of Air Staff,CAS, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, said the service could only immortalise its fallen heroes through adequate provision of welfare packages for their families.

To this end, he has vowed to make life comfortable for all personnel of the service who die in active services to the nation, insisting that the labour of the heroes’ past would not be in vein.

The Nigerian Air Force chief, who spoke while commissioning a new block of 12 by one-bedroom flats for airmen and airwomen at NAF Base, Abuja, reiterated the commitment of his organisation towards the welfare of the families of deceased personnel.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, COA, Air Vice Marshal Lawal Alao, at the commissioning of the building which was named after late Corporal W. I. Omaka, who died in Minna, Niger State in 2016, while participating in internal security, Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force initiative was to boost the morale of personnel in their services to the fatherland.

A statement to this effect from Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, said Abubakar added that the NAF would continue to remember and support families of fallen heroes to serve as a morale booster to other personnel.

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force , under its current leadership, has witnessed the commissioning of several residential accommodation blocks across its bases all over the country.

According to the Director of Administration, DOA, Air Commodore Nelson Calmday, accommodation sufficiency in the Air Force has improved from “45 per cent as at 2015 to over 63 per cent at the moment”.

Reacting to the development , the Commander of 053 NAF Camp Abuja, Air Commodore Garba Yusuf, expressed appreciation to the Air Force boss for the provision of additional residential accommodation for NAF personnel within Abuja.

