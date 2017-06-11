Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How APC will bell Igbo cat at the centre

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Woefully, after the defection of Okorocha to APC, the remnant of APGA, a lot of people were waiting to know if actually the conscience and soul of APGA had been taken by Owelle Ndi Igbo. And it came to pass in 2015 that history repeated itself and APGA shot themselves on the surviving leg thereby became crippled and blind and Rochas was vindicated.
It is daily becoming clear that best hope for Ndigbo is jto regain a foothold at the centre. Now that the water in the small pond has dried up, we cannot allow the big fish (Ndigbo) to die there, rather we will take the big fish to the big pond (APC) where it will blossom and take her rightful position. This is not the time for Ndigbo in APC to flex undue political muscles, they must strike while the iron is hot in evacuating all the occupants in the sinking wooden boat (APGA) to the ship (APC) that has defiled all storms. And who are the occupants? Ndi Anambra and Ndi Igbo in general. This divine mission starts on November 18, 2017. After this date, the cultural organisation called APGA will go for soul searching. Otua ka odi!

► Ifechukwu Chiagoziem Oragui wrote from Onitsha, Anambra State 08120045080

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here



Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.