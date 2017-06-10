How bomb explosion killed two kids in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

At least two children have been confirmed dead and three others were injured following a bomb explosion at Fadaman Rake in Hong Local Government areas of Adamawa Thursday evening , locals and police have confirmed.

The incident happened as intense fighting between the Boko Haram insurgents and the Nigerian Military Forces went on in Borno State.

Locals said that the explosion occurred at about 7 pm local time as residents were about to break their Ramadan fast. A loud blast boomed, forcing dwellers of the suburbs at the outskirts of the town to flee for safety.

A local vigilante was quoted as saying that a yet to be identified driver in a starlet delivered a polythene bag to some children who were playing by the roadside and disappeared immediately.

‘’The man just stopped his starlet as if he was looking for help. He gave one of the boys playing a polythene bag that he should take it to his father as it contained money and valuables. The boys didn’t know and in the process of taking it to home,we just heard the blast.

‘’Two kids lost their lives instantly, while the remaining two and one passer-by were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospital,” said a local vigilante in the area who simply identified himself as Baba Yerima.

The Police spokesman in the state SP Othman Abubakar confirmed the incident.

