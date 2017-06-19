Pages Navigation Menu

How Buhari made Northern youths issue quit notice to Igbos – Fayose

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Politics

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose,​ ​says President Muhammadu Buhari​ ​is to be blamed for the ultimatum by Northern youths to Igbos. He said his previous​ ​utterances​ ​gave the youths courage to speak out without fear. Fayose​ ​recalled that Buhari​ ​allegedly said his government might not favour any section of the country that voted against him […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

