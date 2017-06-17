How gunmen attacked our member, cut off his hands in Southern Kaduna – Fulani herdsmen

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the umbrella body of herdsmen in Nigeria has alleged that one of its members, Abubakar Muhammad was attacked by unknown gunmen in the volatile Southern Kaduna. The group claimed that Muhammadu had his hand amputated after the attack. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the […]

