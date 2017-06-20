‘How I arrested Evans, an intelligent criminal with a very sound IQ’ – Abba Kyari

Talking about things he did to arrest Chukwudi Onuamadike a.k. a Evans, Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, revealed that he had to take a ride on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as okada, to enable him move faster to the Magodo GRA Phase II residence of notorious kidnap kingpin. According […]

The post ‘How I arrested Evans, an intelligent criminal with a very sound IQ’ – Abba Kyari appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

