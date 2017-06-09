How I Caused My Brother, Wladimir Klitschko To Lose Against Anthony Joshua – Vitali Klitschko

Former World Boxing heavyweight champion, Vitali Klitschko has disclosed that he is responsible for his younger brother, Wladimir’s defeat against Anthony Joshua. The Ukrainian boxer admitted this to Boxingscene where he revealed that he gave his younger brother the “wrong advice” during the boxing match which held in Wembley. Recall that Wladimir had appeared to…

The post How I Caused My Brother, Wladimir Klitschko To Lose Against Anthony Joshua – Vitali Klitschko appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

