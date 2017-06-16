Pages Navigation Menu

‘How I rejected N1bn bribe from a contractor as Rivers State Governor’ -Rotimi Amaechi at CKN news annual lecture

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has spoken on how he rejected N1bn bribe from a contractor while serving as the governor of Rivers State. Amaechi was speaking at the first annual lecture organised by CKN news with the theme, “The Role Of The Social Media In Socio-Economic And Political Development Of Nigeria,” […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

