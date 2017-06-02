Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How I was bribed by NDDC director – EFCC head of operations, Salihu tells court

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The South-South Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ishaq Salihu, Friday, told a Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, that a former Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Robert Akunne Obuoha, offered him a bribe of N150, 000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only), in order […]

How I was bribed by NDDC director – EFCC head of operations, Salihu tells court

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.