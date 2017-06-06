Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Jonathan led Nigeria into recession – Soludo

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed how Nigeria’s economy got into recession. He attributed the economic woes facing Nigeria to the wrong choice of economic policies by former president, Goodluck Jonathan. Soludo disclosed this while speaking at an international conference organised by the Department of Business […]

How Jonathan led Nigeria into recession – Soludo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.