Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How judiciary can wriggle out of corruption ―Ekiti CJ – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

How judiciary can wriggle out of corruption ―Ekiti CJ
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, on Monday, opened the 2017 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ado Ekiti Branch and suggested measures that could help the Nigerian Judiciary out of the throes of distrust due to
Indictment of Judges, Lawyers in Corruption Cases Dangerous, Worrisome, Says CJTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.