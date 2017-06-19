How just N15,000 stopped Bisola’s University education

Following the huge fame she gained after the conclusion of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, ‘Big Brother Naija’, One Campaign Ambassador, Bisola Aiyeola opened up on how difficult things had been once upon a time as she shared deep inspirational words. TV reality star and mother of one, Bisola Aiyeola in an interview with NAIJ …

The post How just N15,000 stopped Bisola’s University education appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

