How Late Nollywood Star, Moji Olaiya Was Buried In Lagos [Photos]

Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi was filled with people from all works of life, today, June 7, 2017, as colleagues, friends and family of the late actress, Moji Olaiya gathered in her honour. Her body had arrived Muritala Mohammed airport in Lagos from Canada on Tuesday and has now been buried at the Ikoyi cemetery according …

The post How Late Nollywood Star, Moji Olaiya Was Buried In Lagos [Photos] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

