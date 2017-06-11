How Mr Eazi turned up in London with Otedola sisters – Nigerian Entertainment Today
How Mr Eazi turned up in London with Otedola sisters
Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi turned up at a wedding in London with DJ Cuppy and fashion blogger, Temi Otedola, daughters of billionaire, Femi Otedola. He danced with them, though the sisters definitely rocked the floor better than the singer.
