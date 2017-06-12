Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Ms. Okwuchi survived the ill-fated Portharcourt bound flight that killed 107 people

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ms. Okwuchi survived the ill-fated Port-harcourt bound flight which crashed on the runway and killed 107 people, including her close friend who was sitting next to her and late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. What makes her story so touching is the fact that she was one of only two survivors on that plane. She was a…

The post How Ms. Okwuchi survived the ill-fated Portharcourt bound flight that killed 107 people appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.