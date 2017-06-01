Pages Navigation Menu

How my prayers failed us, robbers’ spiritual consultant confesses

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

A self-acclaimed spiritual leader to a robbery gang, Abdulrazak Buhari, held many spellbound when he confessed that his prayers failed him and his clients, which led to their arrest. The 25-year-old Buhari was paraded alongside members of his gang and others by Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SAR, at the Katsina State Police Command headquarters. He […]

