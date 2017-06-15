How Nathaniel Bassey started a praise and worship movement on Instagram – CNN
How Nathaniel Bassey started a praise and worship movement on Instagram
(CNN) It is perhaps an unlikely setting for a praise and worship session. But every day at midnight, thousands of worshippers around the world have logged on to Instagram to lift their voices in praise and prayer, united by one hashtag …
The Church Blog: Nathaniel Bassey LIVE… on CNN… for praise and worship ooh
