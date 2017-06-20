How NITDA Wants To Ensure IT is Not Used As Conduit To Siphon Public Funds – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
How NITDA Wants To Ensure IT is Not Used As Conduit To Siphon Public Funds
NTA News
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) partners the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to rid corruption from Nigeria's IT sector. To ensure IT is not used as a conduit for siphoning public funds and the …
EFCC partners IT agency to curb fraud in procurement of gadgets by MDAs
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!