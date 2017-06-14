Pages Navigation Menu

How Obama’s govt, Borno Governor, others worked against Jonathan month before Chibok – Reno

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on electronic media, Pastor Reno Omokri who is equally the author of the latest and widely talked about book on the Nigerian politics and Jonathan’s government, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, has, in the video below, revealed that the ex-U.S President Barack Obama’s government and the Borno state Governor and others greatly worked against Jonathan before the 2015 elections.

