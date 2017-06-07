Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How peace can return to Kogi APC – Odigie-Oyegun

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, has said compromise among stakeholders in the Kogi State chapter of the party was inevitable for peace to return to its fold. He stated this at the Party’s National Secretariat when he received the 300-page report of the five-member Fact-Finding and Reconciliation Committee constituted […]

How peace can return to Kogi APC – Odigie-Oyegun

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.