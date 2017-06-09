Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AIG, CP, ACP, REC, others get share in Kwara – EFCC witness – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

AIG, CP, ACP, REC, others get share in Kwara – EFCC witness
Pulse Nigeria
Top security officials have been indicted in the $115million bribe doled out by Diezani to allegedly rig the 2015 election. Published: 05:00 , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · Nigeria's former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Army, DSS, police, others indicted in Diezani's $115m bribery case — WitnessTheNewsGuru
How Police, Army, DSS Were Bribed From Diezani's Alleged $115 Million Election Bribe – EFCCThe Olisa Blogazine
EFCC names beneficiaries of Alison-Madueke's alleged bribeGuardian (blog)
Daily Post Nigeria –YNaija –Ripples Nigeria
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.