How police averted blockade of Enugu-Makurdi highway by irate drivers

The police in Enugu said on Thursday that they prevented a blockade of traffic on the Enugu-Makurdi highway by aggrieved truck drivers protesting ill-treatment of a colleague.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Enugu, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement in Enugu.

Amarizu said that it took the intervention of police operatives of Udenu Division and other nearby divisions to appease the truck drivers.

He said that the incident, which started about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, took place at Ohulor community in Udenu Local Government Area axis of the road.

Amaraizu said the driver of a DAF truck marked XB 636 PKM was reported to be heading from Enugu to Makurdi when two boys emerged with big stones at the former state Commercial/Produce Control point on the road to stop the truck.

The driver, he said, was reported to have swerved in order not to hit the boys, resulting in the truck bucket falling off the vehicle and spilling its pasta Macaroni content on top of a van conveying drinks.

He said the timely arrival of police operatives prevented what would have caused a total breakdown of law and order following the move by other angry truck drivers to block the highway.

Amaraizu, however, said that no life was lost in the incident.

He further said that the command was working assiduously to ensure that the directive of the Inspector General of Police on dismantling road blocks was fully implemented and complied with.

“Henceforth, any person or group of persons caught blocking the road or disturbing free-flow of traffic will be prosecuted in line with the relevant sections of the law,’’ he added.

