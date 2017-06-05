How Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin died

The late Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, was reported to have passed on while watching television alone in his home in New York early hours of Monday, Nigerian Time reports. A close family source, who spoke under anonymity, said he was in the same house with Osotimehin when […]

How Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin died

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

