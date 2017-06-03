How sycophancy undermines governance in Nigeria – Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Delta State gubernatorial aspirant in 2007 general elections, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has traced the problem of Nigeria politics to the activities of sycophants.

Onuesoke, who spoke in Kano to journalists on the sidelines of a climate change workshop, noted that Nigerian leaders are often times misadvised and misdirected because ninety nine per cent of those they rely on to govern are sycophants who hardly tell them the truth.

He explained that the extent to which sycophancy has taken over reality and stunted our political development can be gauged from the daily praising of failed politicians in the media, adding that they have been selling to innocent Nigerians falsehood and propaganda to the extent that the wrong people are appointed to head sensitive and important positions.

“There is no president or governor who would say that things should not move forward in the country. The problem is the people around them, who don’t advise them well. I have observed that ninety nine per cent of people who hover around our presidents and governors are sycophants and praise singers. Let us be frank with our leaders to get us out of where we are today,” Onuesoke stated.

He lamented that Nigerian politics is in trouble because the citizens have allowed deception, denial, disinformation, diversion, evasion, exaggeration, indoctrination, lying, media-manipulation, mind control, propaganda, scapegoating and smear campaign which are the signs of sycophancy in our politics and governance.

The post How sycophancy undermines governance in Nigeria – Onuesoke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

