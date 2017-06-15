How the Alakijas shook UK with N2b wedding – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
How the Alakijas shook UK with N2b wedding
Information Nigeria
It was a breathtaking wedding party, as Folarin, son of Chief Folorunso Alakija, got married to his Iranian beauty, Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifar, in a lavish ceremony estimated to have cost around five million pounds; about N2billion. The wedding held …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!