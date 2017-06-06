How To Apply & Register As Member At APDA Nigeria Party – www.apdanigeria.org/portal

Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) stands for an inclusive Nigerian society based on principles of freedom, equality, solidarity, diversity and fairness.

To apply follow the steps below:

Create an account to login to member area Kindly check phone or email for notification of account created Login with credentials created (username & password) Select type of membership and select payment method Upon payment confirmation, you will be prompted to update your profile Once completed, you may now proceed to pay your monthly subscription fees. Upon a successful payment, your membership ID will be generated. Print personal profile form and keep it safe for future data capturing

