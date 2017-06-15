Pages Navigation Menu

How to bring down high interest rate — MAN

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business


Vanguard

How to bring down high interest rate — MAN
Vanguard
MANUFACTURERS Association of Nigeria, MAN, has said that right regulatory policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria can bring down high interest rate in the country to five per cent from the current charges of 25- 30 perccent by Deposit Money Banks, DMBs.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

