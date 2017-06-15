Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How to Check 2017 JAMB UTME CBT Result Online | JAMB Result

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

2017 JAMB Result is Out. You can check your JAMB Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE. This is to inform all that candidates that  participated in the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that they can now check their results online few …

The post How to Check 2017 JAMB UTME CBT Result Online | JAMB Result appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.