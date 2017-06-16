Pages Navigation Menu

How To Confirm If You Will Be Writing Supplementary UTME Exam On July 1st

Candidates who will participate in the Supplementary UTME exam by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will be informed via 3 main channels as follows; 1. They will be sent SMS to their registered Mobile Number. 2. They will be sent a mail to the Email they used in creating their JAMB profile. 3. …

