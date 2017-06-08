Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How To Get Into Tertiary Institutions Without JAMB.

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Students who did not make it through JAMB thinks its finished and they cant make it to any institution that year until the next year when they will sit for it again. But do you know that you must not wait for the next year? it is known that most Federal  institutions cut very high …

The post How To Get Into Tertiary Institutions Without JAMB. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.