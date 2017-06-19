How To Register: Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017

MyNaijaInfo.com

Nigerian Navy Recruitment Form 2017 is Out! The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of 2017 recruitment for Able bodied Nigerians into the Organization. See Requirements and How to Register Below. Announcing the development, naval chief of staff, Ibok Ete Ibas, said the 2017 recruitment exercise is free of charge for applicants, and that interested …

The post How To Register: Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017 appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

